Kuhse delivered 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's loss against Birmingham.

Kuhse has made nine appearances during the Showcase Cup and while he remains a capable contributor for Austin, he seems to be trending in the wrong direction. He has failed to surpass the 10-point mark in each of his last four outings.