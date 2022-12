Kuhse posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Capitanes.

This was Kuhse's second-best game of the season, and it couldn't have come at a better time since he went scoreless in his previous outing. He has been wildly inconsistent with his scoring figures this season, but he has found a way to score in double digits in three of his last five contests. Kuhse is averaging 10.3 points per game on the season.