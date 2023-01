Kuhse recorded 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's loss to Capitanes.

Kuhse was one of six Austin players who scored in double digits in the loss, but his efforts were not enough, as the Spurs suffered yet another loss. Kuhse is averaging only 7.6 points per game this season, however, and he's expected to remain a bench option for Austin going forward.