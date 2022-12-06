Kuhse delivered 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 19 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to the Vipers.

Kuhse is averaging double-digit points despite playing regularly off the bench, so it's not surprising to see him scoring 10 points in this one. That said, his shooting numbers are not encouraging and suggest his contributions are based on volume and not efficiency. He's shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range.