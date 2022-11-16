Kuhse delivered 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Tuesday's overtime win over the Hustle.

The Spurs had six players scoring in double digits, and Kuhse was one of four starters that reached that mark in this game as the Spurs escaped with an overtime win. Kuhse has scored in double figures in all but one contest this season, and in fact, he's reached the 15-point mark in the last two, so he is expected to remain a key contributor on offense for Austin.