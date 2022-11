Kuhse recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and a block across 26 minutes in Friday's loss against Lakeland.

Kuhse has scored in double digits in every game so far this season, and he's also been able to post decent numbers in other categories. All signs point to Kuhse operating as a regular starter for Austin, and that role should give him enough minutes to deliver solid numbers on a game-to-game basis.