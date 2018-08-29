Tommy Williams: Signs deal with Bayhawks
Williams agreed to a contract with the Bayhawks on Wednesday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Williams has yet to see NBA run, but was a rotational player for Erie last season. He saw 10.4 minutes per game, averaging 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. He struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 36.4 percent of his looks from the field.
