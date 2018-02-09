Tony Allen: Waived by Bulls

Allen was waived by the Bulls on Friday.

With the Bulls unable to put a trade package together for Allen, who they acquired in a deal with New Orleans at the start of February, the team will release him and allow him to land on a team of his choice. While the veteran is near the end of his NBA career, he is still a strong perimeter defender and could be a key player in a playoff team's rotation. However, given his lack of offensive production, no matter where Allen lands, he won't be a viable fantasy asset.