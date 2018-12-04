Tony Bradley: Back to normal
Bradley accrued 12 points, five rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes in Monday's game against the Vipers.
That stat line was nothing to write home about, but the performance was still significant since Bradley has now played two games since previously being held off the court while dealing with an undisclosed illness.
