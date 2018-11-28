Tony Bradley: Does not play Tuesday
Bradley did not play in Tuesday's contest against the Red Claws thanks to an undisclosed illness.
The center has played in seven games this season, averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 27.0 minutes. His next chance to take the court will take place Friday against the Vipers.
