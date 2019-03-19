Tony Bradley: Finally makes return from knee injury
Bradley (knee) played 19 minutes in the 103-102 loss Monday to the Blue. He finished the contest with 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Bradley was moved down to the G League in order to get some reps following a multi-month absence due to a knee injury. The center will likely find his way back up to the Jazz at some point, but will likely continue to work back into shape with Salt Lake City for the time being.
