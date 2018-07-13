Tony Carr: Headed overseas
Carr will sign with Fiat Torino in Italy, Sportando.com reports.
Carr was selected by the Pelicans with the 51st overall pick in this year's draft, but after struggling in summer league, the former Penn State standout has already elected to try his luck overseas. While boasting great size for the point guard position, he lacks the athleticism needed to play the position in today's NBA. While a return is possible for Carr in the future, it's possible the point guard's skill set makes him a better overall fit in Europe.
