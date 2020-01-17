Tony Carr: Inactive Thursday
Carr (illness) didn't play in Thursday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Carr signed with the BayHawks on Jan. 3 after spending last season overseas, but he has failed to appear in any games as he deals with an illness. The nature and severity of the illness are unclear.
