Tony Carr: Logs 10 points in loss
Carr had 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Windy City.
Carr has only made five appearances for the BayHawks this season, but he's managed to record double-digit point totals over the past two games. The 22-year-old is averaging 8.0 PPG and 2.4 RPG over his first five contests.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.