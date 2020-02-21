Carr had 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Windy City.

Carr has only made five appearances for the BayHawks this season, but he's managed to record double-digit point totals over the past two games. The 22-year-old is averaging 8.0 PPG and 2.4 RPG over his first five contests.