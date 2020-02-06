Carr (illness) had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds over six minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Carr made his first appearance for the BayHawks on Tuesday after missing time with an undisclosed illness. His usage against Lakeland suggests he might not play a prominent role right away, but he'll be able to develop now that he's able to suit up.