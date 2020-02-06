Tony Carr: Makes first appearance
Carr (illness) had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds over six minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Carr made his first appearance for the BayHawks on Tuesday after missing time with an undisclosed illness. His usage against Lakeland suggests he might not play a prominent role right away, but he'll be able to develop now that he's able to suit up.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...