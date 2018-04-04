Mitchell concluded the 2017-18 season by averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 44 games played with Sioux Falls.

The 28-year-old guard finished with a superb stat line although his points, rebounds and assists were down from his previous stints in the G League during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 campaigns.

