Tony Mitchell: 18.6 points over 44 games
Mitchell concluded the 2017-18 season by averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 44 games played with Sioux Falls.
The 28-year-old guard finished with a superb stat line although his points, rebounds and assists were down from his previous stints in the G League during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 campaigns.
