Tony Mitchell: 28 in loss
Mitchell had 28 points (11-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals during Wednesday's blowout 140-112 loss at the Hustle.
This was Mitchell's best scoring output since pouring in 31 points back on Jan. 19. Since his roaring start to the season, the former Alabama guard has quiet down a bit and he is struggling mightily from three-point range, shooting a mere 19.1 percent over his last 10 games. The 28-year-old is still adding 19.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest for the Skyforce this season.
