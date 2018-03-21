Tony Mitchell: DNP-Personal Tuesday
Mitchell missed Tuesday's 121-116 loss to Iowa due to personal reasons.
Mitchell poured in 21 points for the Skyforce's last game on Mar. 17 and it's unknown why he did not play Tuesday. The 28-year-old from Alabama is averaging a superb 19 points and six rebounds and figures to be a game-time decision for Sioux Falls' next game Friday.
