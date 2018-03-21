Play

Mitchell missed Tuesday's 121-116 loss to Iowa due to personal reasons.

Mitchell poured in 21 points for the Skyforce's last game on Mar. 17 and it's unknown why he did not play Tuesday. The 28-year-old from Alabama is averaging a superb 19 points and six rebounds and figures to be a game-time decision for Sioux Falls' next game Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories