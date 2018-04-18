Tony Mitchell: Signs with Puerto Rican club
Mitchell agreed to a contract Wednesday with Santeros de Aguada of the Puerto Rican Baloncesto Superior Nacional, Nicola Lupo of Sportando reports.
Mitchell has most recently played in the NBA G League for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, with whom he averaged 18.6 points (on 42.1 percent shooting from the field), 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.4 minutes per contest. His deal with Santeros de Aguada is likely a short-term pact that would allow him to return to the G League next fall, if desired.
