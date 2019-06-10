Parker announced Monday that he'll retire from the NBA after 18 seasons, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.

Roughly a month ago, Parker was quoted as saying he was "50-50" with regard to returning to the league next season, but the veteran has now announced that he'll walk away after spending last season with the Hornets. The 37-year-old is, of course, best known for helping pilot the Spurs to four NBA titles in his 17-year run in San Antonio, which included six All-Star bids and four All-NBA nods. The 2007 NBA Finals MVP will retire with career averages of 15.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. Parker currently ranks 34th in NBA history in games played (1,254), 46th in minutes (38,279), 17th in assists (7,036), and 53rd in points (19,473).