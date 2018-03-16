Tony Wroten: Career high 14 dimes

Wroten amassed 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block during Thursday's 134-129 win over Santa Cruz.

As he was only averaging 3.2 assists prior, Wroten's career high 14 assists Thursday came out of nowhere, as he was able to produce his second double-double this season. The 6-5 guard from Washington is adding 10.6 points and 3.6 assists per contest over 34 games played for Rio Valley Grande.