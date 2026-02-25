As the fantasy basketball season winds down, deep-league managers know that streaming can be the difference between climbing the standings and falling short. With injuries, suspensions, and late-season shutdowns reshaping rotations, opportunity is emerging in unexpected places. This article highlights 10 under-the-radar players who are seeing expanded roles and turning increased minutes into tangible production. From recent trade additions to young contributors capitalizing on frontcourt vacancies, these names offer short-term upside with category juice. If you're searching for rebounds, defensive stats, or a 3-point boost, these viable streaming options can provide a timely edge in competitive deep formats.

Kobe Brown, Pacers

Brown joined the Pacers via trade at the deadline. After averaging 8.7 minutes per game through his first 34 appearances of the season with the Clippers, he is up to 27.2 minutes per game with his new squad. He is making good use of his expanded role, averaging 10 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals per game, including hauling in a season-high 10 rebounds in the most recent outing. He is likely to continue to see a notable role, as the Pacers work through injury trouble and are not expected to push their regular stars too hard without a shot at the postseason.

Guerschon Yabusele, Bulls

Yabusele found a new home with the Bulls via trade in early February and has been thriving ever since. He averaged just 8.9 minutes per game through 41 appearances with the Knicks, but is up to 25.5 minutes per game, including six starts through eight outings since joining the Bulls. He is averaging 10.6 points, six rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals per game with his new squad, including two double-doubles and a single-game season-high of eight assists. He should continue to handle a notable role within their limited frontcourt rotation.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grizzlies

Prosper was locked into a deep bench role for most of the season until late January, when he began to see more consistent action. His playing time picked up after the Grizzlies parted ways with Jaren Jackson, allowing Prosper to take a step up in the rotation. He is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, one assist, and one steal over his last 10 appearances, playing more than 20 minutes in eight. He topped the 20-point mark for the first time this season twice within his last five outings and is converting a blistering 71.4 percent from the field over that span.

Paul Reed, Pistons

Reed has been a solid contributor all season for the Pistons, but was mostly limited in his opportunities, falling behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart at the center position. However, with Stewart being suspended, Reed has stepped up to deliver an average of 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks, while shooting 64.4 percent from the field over the last four games. While Stewart will be out until March 3, there is still time to take advantage of Reed's expanded role.

Julian Strawther, Nuggets

Strawther has been making the most of a boost in playing time during the injury absence of Peyton Watson, who is set to remain out for at least another week. Strawther is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and one steal, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game over six consecutive starts. His ability to contribute on both ends and the addition of his long-range shooting make him stand out from most players on this list. He should continue to prosper in the expanded role until Watson is back, but he will also likely retain a fair amount of playing time beyond that point.

Precious Achiuwa, Kings

Achiuwa has seen his role pick up for a while now. But with the more recent addition of Dylan Cardwell to the injury report, as well as Domantas Sabonis being shut down, he is now in line to handle a significant role through the remainder of the season. Achiuwa is averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, two steals, and one block in 24.8 minutes per game over five consecutive starts. He also has two double-doubles in his last three outings, including his first 20-and-10 game of the campaign in the most recent outing.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Clippers

Konan Niederhauser saw very limited action to start the season but has earned a notable boost since his squad parted ways with starting center Ivica Zubac. Konan Niederhauser is still in competition with Brook Lopez for minutes at the position, but is making his case as a reliable option, averaging 5.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 15.4 minutes per game over the last eight games. He has scored in double digits twice and has hauled in a high of eight rebounds twice in that span. He is also coming off the best defensive display of his young career, with four blocks in the last game.

John Konchar, Jazz

Konchar is settling into his new home with the Jazz after being traded from the Grizzlies, along with Jaren Jackson. He has been a modest contributor throughout his NBA career, showing a knack for long-range shooting. Although he has yet to stand out offensively for his new squad, he has made a strong impression with his defensive impact, an area where he has also shown success in the past. He is averaging 4.2 rebounds and two steals in 22.2 minutes per game across six games. He could be a sneaky add for managers needing a boost in the above-mentioned areas. It is unclear how his playing time may hold up down the stretch, but with the recent injury to Vince Williams, there may be room for him to continue to pick up a fair amount of floor time.

Baylor Scheierman, Celtics

The Celtics have cycled through a few different players at the starting wing positions this season, but Scheierman is the most recent standout, as he is averaging 8.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.7 steals over the last 10 games. His field-goal percentage is underwhelming, at 43.7, but he is knocking down 1.6 3s per game as a consolation. The second-year forward also has three double-doubles with points and rebounds among the last 10 games and should continue to enjoy a notable role that is his to lose.

Ja'Kobe Walter, Raptors

Walter is averaging 18.8 minutes per game on the season but has seen a boost and delivered improved production since the beginning of February, where he is averaging 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals, along with two made 3s per game over seven games. He looks to be earning his way by providing an intense defensive effort. There is certainly room for him to solidify a dedicated role as an energy guy off the bench, as the Raptors look to find their rhythm heading towards a postseason run.