Torian Graham: Held out of Thursday's win
Graham did not participate in Thursday's 101-96 win over Iowa due to an undisclosed injury.
This was the second straight game which Graham did not partake in due to the unknown injury. The Stars' next game is Saturday versus Agua Caliente and it's not exactly clear whether the 24-year-old will be able to play. During his first season in the G-League, the Arizona State product is averaging 8.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
