Torian Graham: Waived by Jazz

Graham was waived by the Jazz on Thursday.

An undrafted free agent out of Arizona State, Graham was never expected to make the final roster, making Thursday's roster move unsurprising. He'll likely start the upcoming campaign in the G-League, with the hope of inking a 10-day deal with a big club at some point down the line. He certainly could look overseas as well if a more lucrative offer comes his way.

