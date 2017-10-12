Torian Graham: Waived by Jazz
Graham was waived by the Jazz on Thursday.
An undrafted free agent out of Arizona State, Graham was never expected to make the final roster, making Thursday's roster move unsurprising. He'll likely start the upcoming campaign in the G-League, with the hope of inking a 10-day deal with a big club at some point down the line. He certainly could look overseas as well if a more lucrative offer comes his way.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...