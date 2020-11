The Nuggets pulled the qualifying offer on Craig, and he'll become an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wojnarowski notes that the Nuggets value Craig, but the team ran out of roster spots. Last season, Craig saw 18.5 minutes per game, averaging 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. The 29-year-old should draw some interest around the league, but it seems unlikely that Craig will find himself in a role that results in fantasy relevance.