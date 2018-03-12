Craig managed 24 points (9-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal during Saturday's 113-94 loss at Austin.

Craig has enjoyed a large part of the G League season in the NBA but whenever he is assigned to the Vipers, he produces effective numbers, similar to Saturday's performance. So far, the former South Carolina Upstate star is averaging 22.8 points and 7.8 rebounds across 14 games played in the G League.