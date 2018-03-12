Torrey Craig: Effective game
Craig managed 24 points (9-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal during Saturday's 113-94 loss at Austin.
Craig has enjoyed a large part of the G League season in the NBA but whenever he is assigned to the Vipers, he produces effective numbers, similar to Saturday's performance. So far, the former South Carolina Upstate star is averaging 22.8 points and 7.8 rebounds across 14 games played in the G League.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Not with team on road trip•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Listed as questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Out again Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: To remain out Friday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...