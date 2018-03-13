Craig was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday.

Craig has put together some strong performances in the G-League and is coming off a 24-point, eight-rebound showing against Austin on Saturday. Following that impressive outing, he'll get called up to the Nuggets and should be available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers off the bench. Craig's days at the NBA level are winding down on his two-way contract, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was assigned back to the G-League shortly after Tuesday's contest.