Evbuomwan became a free agent Friday after his 10-day hardship contract with the Grizzlies expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Unless the NBA grants the Grizzlies another hardship exception as the team battles myriad injury issues, Evbuomwan will likely rejoin the G League's Motor City Cruise, with whom he was playing before Memphis signed him to a 10-day deal Jan. 30. The undrafted rookie forward out of Princeton appeared in four games over the course of his 10-day pact, averaging 2.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.5 minutes while shooting just 26.7 percent from the field.