Tra-Deon Hollins: Dishes 12 dimes off bench

Hollins supplied two pints (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and four steals across 20 minutes in Wednesday's win over Erie.

Though Hollins struggled with his shot, he impacted the game on both sides of the ball. The 24-year-old is averaging a ridiculous 7.6 assists in 18.0 minutes off the bench in five games this year. Unfortunately, he's complemented his impressive passing with a woeful 13.0 percent conversion rate from the field. Despite his poor shooting, Hollins returns solid value based on his assists alone.