Tra-Deon Hollins: Dishes 12 dimes off bench
Hollins supplied two pints (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and four steals across 20 minutes in Wednesday's win over Erie.
Though Hollins struggled with his shot, he impacted the game on both sides of the ball. The 24-year-old is averaging a ridiculous 7.6 assists in 18.0 minutes off the bench in five games this year. Unfortunately, he's complemented his impressive passing with a woeful 13.0 percent conversion rate from the field. Despite his poor shooting, Hollins returns solid value based on his assists alone.
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.