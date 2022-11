Hollins posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 139-129 win over the Hustle.

Hollins provided quality shot-making and shot-creation for the Legends in Tuesday's win. However, Hollins did pick up four fouls and cough up three turnovers in his 18 minutes.