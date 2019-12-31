Tra-Deon Hollins: Double-doubles in win

Hollins posted 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's win over Fort Wayne.

The offensively-challenged 24-year-old had one of his better scoring performances of the season, managing to reach double-figures for the second time on the year. Hollins' calling card is his excellent passing and solid defensive skills, which he's doing in a serviceable capacity off the bench for the Drive. In 17.3 minutes per game this season, Hollins' averaging 3.1 points, 4.8 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals.