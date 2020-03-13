Tra-Deon Hollins: Drops 13 dimes in loss
Hollins recorded 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Fort Wayne.
Hollins continues to do an admirable job running point for the Drive. While not much of a shooter, the 24-year-old has a wonderful passing touch and is a remarkable defender. Overall this year, Hollins is averaging 6.9 points, 8.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 24.2 minutes per game.
