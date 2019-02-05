Tra-Deon Hollins: Finishes with double-double

Hollins tallied 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals in the 140-119 win over Long Island on Monday.

Both Hollins and Demetrius Denzel-Dyson have been losing time in the starting lineup with the emergence of Rob Gray, but Hollins still finished with a double-double Monday. The point guard normally isn't a high volume scorer, averaging only 7.2 points through 30 games this season. A large assists average (8.5) has kept him relevant in terms of fantasy, but without any sort of consistent offense he's a spotty fantasy option at best.