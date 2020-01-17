Tra-Deon Hollins: Giant line in win

Hollins supplied 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 assists, seven rebounds and five steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's win over College Park.

Hollins had an excellent game, dishing out a season-high 16 assists while providing his usual excellent defensive production. Whenever Jordan Bone is with the Pistons, Hollins will have ample opportunities to thrive as he's the only other primary point guard on the Drive's roster. Although Hollins continues to struggle with his shot and has a horrific 29.9 percent conversion rate on the season, his production elsewhere makes him a worthwhile fantasy option most nights.