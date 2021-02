Hollins posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists and a rebound in Wednesday's 123-115 loss to G League Long Island.

Hollins made the G League All-Defensive Team last year when he played with G League Grand Rapids. However, he's not getting the same opportunities this year. The 25-year-old averaged 24.2 minutes per game last year compared to just 10.7 minutes per game this season.