Tra-Deon Hollins: Nears double-double in win
Hollins finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists and two steals in 17 minutes during Friday's win over Northern Arizona.
Hollins had an excellent game, managing to lead the Drive in assists despite coming off the bench. Despite seeing just 23.5 minutes per game, Hollins' offering an exceptional line of 6.3 points, 8.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
