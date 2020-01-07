Tra-Deon Hollins: Nears triple-double in loss
Hollins generated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals in Saturday's loss to the 905.
Hollins fell just three rebounds short of a triple-double during Saturday's spot start. He's been playing well of late and has posted two double-doubles in his past three games while continuing to provide steady defensive impact. Overall, this season, Hollins' averaging 3.6 points, 5.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 18.1 minutes per game, his value mostly being limited by his woeful 28.0 percent mark from the field.
