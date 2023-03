Hollins (shoulder) logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across three minutes during the 905's 124-102 loss to Lakeland on Thursday.

Hollins sat out five games because of his previous shoulder injury. Now that the guard is healthy, he is expected to continue being a substitute. Currently, Hollins is averaging 2.7 points and 4.1 assists across 13.3 minutes as a member of the 905.