Hollins logged two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during the 905's 124-118 win over the Charge on Saturday.

Since signing with the Raptors 905, Hollins has logged 10 assists across both of his games. If he continues contributing like that, the team will have to make a decision on whether to continue having him as a backup or part of their starting backcourt alongside either Jeff Dowtin or David Johnson.