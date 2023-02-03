Hollins logged seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 assists, one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes during the 905's 136-100 win against the Charge on Thursday.

Now, Hollins is part of the Toronto Raptors' G League team. Despite being a backup option and playing way less than half of the 905's matchup Thursday, he still did enough to log a double-digit assist tally. With that level of production, Hollins is expected to be in contention for starts when the 905 play their remaining regular-season games.