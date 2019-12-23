Tra-Deon Hollins: Scores 11 points in loss
Hollins managed 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and a block in 22 minutes Sunday against the Stars.
Hollins reached double-figures for the first time this year in expanded minutes off the bench. Though he's offering 4.4 assists per game off the bench, Hollins' struggled to create offense elsewhere and is averaging just 2.0 points while shooting a horrendous 17.6 percent from the field and 5.9 percent from three on the year.
