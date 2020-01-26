Tra-Deon Hollins: Sets Drive's assist record
Hollins registered seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 18 assists, 11 rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes Saturday in Grand Rapids' 107-83 win over Windy City.
Hollins' 18 dimes were a new franchise record and boosted his season average to 7.5 per game. While the 6-foot-2 point guard is one of the G League's top distributors, his ugly 31.9 percent mark from the field for the season has somewhat muted his overall offensive impact.
