Hollins recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 134-101 loss to the Squadron.

Hollins' inefficient shooting caused him to post a negative-13 point differential. He also coughed up five turnovers and picked up three fouls off the bench in Thursday's loss.