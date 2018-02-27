Tra-Deon Hollins: Very unusual double-double

Hollins had no points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 assists, 10 steals and five rebounds during Sunday's 103-89 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Hollins had a very bizarre game, finishing with no points but adding an unusual double-double with assists and steals. Sunday's performance was the fourth time this season that the Nebraska-Omaha product finished with 10-plus assists. The 22-year-old is currently averaging a mere 3.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds through 33 games played.