Holder supplied 14 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in the Capitanes' 103-96 loss to Ontario on Sunday.

The Arizona State alum posted a season high in points during what was only his fourth regular-season appearance of the season. Holder struggled with his efficiency despite the solid point tally, but his perfect showing from the free-throw line helped make up for his misfires from the floor.