Tra Holder: Inks deal with Italian club

Holder has agreed to a deal with Italian team Fiat Torino, Sportnado reports.

Holder joined the 76ers in summer league before inking the overseas deal, though didn't see the floor. During his senior year at Arizona State last year, he averaged 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals.

