Tra Holder: Selected by Texas at 23
The Texas Legends chose Holder 23rd overall in the 2019 G League Draft.
Holder spent the last year-plus playing overseas in Europe, most recently for rhe Fraport Skyliners in the EuroCup. He'll look to jumpstart his career after averaging just 2.7 points and one rebound per game over three appearances with the Skyliners despite logging 21 minutes per game.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...