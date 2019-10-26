Tra Holder: Selected by Texas at 23

The Texas Legends chose Holder 23rd overall in the 2019 G League Draft.

Holder spent the last year-plus playing overseas in Europe, most recently for rhe Fraport Skyliners in the EuroCup. He'll look to jumpstart his career after averaging just 2.7 points and one rebound per game over three appearances with the Skyliners despite logging 21 minutes per game.

