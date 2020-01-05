Tra Holder: Waived by Texas
Holder was waived by Texas in November.
Holder did not get into any games for the Legends this season after averaging 5.2 points and 1.6 rebounds for German club Fraport in 2018-19. He had been chosen by Texas with the 23rd pick in the 2019 G League Draft.
