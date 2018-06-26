Trae Bell-Haynes: To join Bucks for summer league

Bell-Haynes will play for the Bucks' summer league entry, the Burlington Free Press reports.

Bell-Haynes flew under the radar at Vermont, but he ended his career as the reigning, two-time AEC Player of the Year. As a senior in 2017-18, Bell-Haynes averaged 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.1 percent from the field.