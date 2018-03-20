Trae Young: Declares for 2018 NBA Draft

Young announced Tuesday in a personal essay published by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that he would forgo his final three seasons at Oklahoma and enter the 2018 NBA Draft.

Though his whirlwind freshman campaign ended in disappointing fashion following Oklahoma's late-season collapse, Young was undoubtedly college basketball's most buzzworthy player in 2017-18. Despite his efficiency taking a major hit during conference play, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard finished the season as Division 1's leading scorer (27.4 points per game) and assist man (8.7 per game) while canning 118 three-pointers. Young's lack of size and length as well as his downturn in performance against higher-caliber college competition will likely keep him outside the first five picks in the draft, but his sublime passing and outside-shooting skills should be enough for him to get selected in the back half of the lottery.